K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Wins 6 of 8 with Premier Trio this Week

K-Wings ready for Coats for Floats, Semi-Pro Night and annual NYE game at Wings Event Center!

OVERALL RECORD: 13-13-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games at home this week. Kalamazoo hosts Fort Wayne for 'Coats for Floats' on Wednesday, Toledo for Semi-Pro Night on Friday, and Indy for the annual New Year's Eve game on Sunday at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 0-1-0-0 (0-3, 4-3).

Kalamazoo opened the week on $3 Friday at home versus Indy but unfortunately fell, 3-0. Rookie goaltender Jonathan Lemieux was strong and made 28 saves in the contest.

On Saturday, the K-Wings took the rubber match over Indy with a three-goal first period and a much-needed insurance goal in the third. Indy opened the scoring, but rookie forward Ted Nichol (2) erased the deficit 31 seconds later. Erik Bradford (9) then gave Kalamazoo the lead for good eight minutes later, and Ted Nichol (3) scored his second goal just before the end of the opening frame. Indy added one in the second to make it 3-2. Then the K-Wings leading rookie scorer, David Keefer (6), busted out his sniper rifle to extend the lead back to two. Indy scored a late power play goal, pulling to within one, but Lemieux (10-9-0-0) and the defense slammed the door shut.

The multigoal game is the first multipoint & multigoal performance for Nichol as a professional. Lemieux now ranks No. 2 in the ECHL in saves (543), wins and minutes played (1,106).

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings continue their season-long eight-game homestand this week with a trio of contests on Dec. 27, Dec. 29, and Dec. 31 at Wings Event Center.

First, 'Coats for Floats' is back on Wednesday versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.SW Michigan needs help keeping warm this holiday season! So, 'Coats for Floats' is BACK! Donate a new or lightly used coat and get a free ice cream float voucher. It's also '269 Night' & a 'Winning Wednesday.' Enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets, and $9 tickets (*$11 if purchased Gameday), and if the K-Wings win, you win a ticket to the next K-Wings midweek game.

Then, the Toledo Walleye come to town for Semi-Pro night on Friday at Wings Event Center.Time to get so excited you can't feel your arms, because we're honoring another great team out of Flint, Michigan on Semi-Pro Night, presented by Magna International. Unfortunately, we won't be giving away pancakes, either (sad face), but the first 1,000 fans receive a limited edition K-Wings Semi-Pro Basketball Jersey and it's $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs).

Finally, the K-Wings ring in 2024 with the annual New Year's Eve game on Sunday at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo's NYE tradition of hockey continues with friends, family, affordable entertainment, and Fan fan-designed jerseys. Join us, for the Annual New Year's Eve Game at Wings Event Center, and celebrate with us. Enjoy the Fan Designed Jersey Auction post-game, and also catch the football games on televisions throughout the arena!

Also, don't miss out on the Hungry Howie's Friends and Family package for the NYE game on Sunday! Get (4) tickets, (4) K-Wings knit hats and a $20 Hungry Howie's gift certificate for just $39!

RESULTS

Friday, Dec. 22 - Indy 3, Kalamazoo 0 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (12-13-0-0) battled throughout but fell 3-0 versus the Indy Fuel (10-10-3-0) at Wings Event Center on Friday. Indy opened the scoring on the power play at the 12:09 mark of the first period. The Fuel doubled its lead at the 13:16 mark of the second and tacked on an empty-netter with 2:13 left in the game. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (9-9-0-0) kept Kalamazoo in the contest with 28 saves. Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 31-23.

Saturday, Dec. 23 - Indy 3, Kalamazoo 4 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (13-13-0-0) used crisp passing, lots of shot blocking, stellar goaltending, and a two-goal night from Ted Nichol to down the Indy Fuel (10-11-3-0) in come-from-behind fashion 4-3 at Wings Event Center on Saturday. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (10-9-0-0) made 26 saves in the contest and was named the game's first star for multiple athletic efforts to keep Indy's offense at bay throughout the contest. Ted Nichol (3) notched his first multigoal game as a professional by slamming home the rebound from a Collin Saccoman (3) doorstep shot off the post at the 17:59 mark of the first period. Indy opened the scoring on the power play at the 5:26 mark of the first. Kalamazoo tied it up just 31 seconds later with Nichol's (2) first goal of the game via a tap-in courtesy of a beautiful pass from the left corner by Derek Daschke (6). Erik Bradford (9) gave Kalamazoo a 2-1 lead at the 13:32 mark by undressing the goaltender with nifty puck handling all alone out front.The Fuel got one back on the power play at the 12:41 mark of the second period. David Keefer (6) scored the game-winner at the 9:42 mark of the third with a snipe from the left circle off the rush. Indy responded with another power play goal at the 15:56 mark but the K-Wings defense held strong down the stretch to secure the victory. Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-6 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 29-26.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Dec. 27 - Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Dec. 29 - Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Sunday, Dec. 31 - Indy at Kalamazoo, 6:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Dec. 22: Rookie forward Drake Pilon was suspended to protect his ECHL playing rights

FAST FACTS

Kalamazoo remained unbeaten when leading after two periods of play last week (12-0-0-0)

Rookie forward Ted Nichol recorded his first pro-multi-point game with two goals versus Indy on Saturday

Rookie forward David Keefer is No. 3 on the team in scoring (6g-11a) and has notched 26 points (10g-16a) in his first 32 professional games, dating back to his nine games played to finish the 2022-23 season

TEAM TRENDS

12-0-0-0 when leading after two periods

9-0-0-0 when scoring four goals or more

8-3-0-0 in one-goal games this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 27 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 12 - Ty Glover*

ASSISTS: 18 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +10 - Ty Glover*

PIMS: 63 - Chaz Reddekopp

PP GOALS: . 2 - Robert Calisti, Ty Glover*, Brad Morrison

PP ASSISTS: 4 - Ty Glover*, Erik Bradford

SH GOALS: 1 - Cooper Walker, Josh Passolt

GW GOALS: 2 - David Keefer, Ty Glover*, Collin Saccoman

SHOTS: 69 - Erik Bradford

WINS: 10 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.93 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .910 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/9 (0%)

This Season - 11/85 (12.9%) - No. 27 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/10 (60%)

This Season - 86/107 (80.4%) - No. 12 in the ECHL

