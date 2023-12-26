Hurricanes Assign Perets Back to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Tuesday afternoon that goaltender Yaniv Perets has been assigned to Norfolk.

Perets, 23, was called up to the Hurricanes on December 17 and spent four games as the backup goaltender to Pyotr Kochetkov.

The Quebec native had been playing some of his best hockey with Norfolk before his call-up to the NHL. Perets won his previous three starts in-goal, allowing just one goal in each of those starts.

Perets has gone 5-5-1 with a 2.38 goals-against-average in 11 appearances with the Admirals this season. He is expected to join the team in Fort Wayne for their upcoming three-game road trip.

