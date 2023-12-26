Allen's Murray Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Murray of the Allen Americans is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 18-23.

Murray scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games against Rapid City last week.

The 22-year-old notched an assist in a 10-5 loss on Wednesday before tallying two goals and an assist in a 7-2 win on Friday and in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Carolina, Murray has recorded 10 points (6g-4a) in six games since being reassigned to Allen after posting six points (2g-4a) in 12 games with Florida and Norfolk.

A native of Uxbridge, Ontario, Murray has totaled 68 points (32g-36a) in 111 career ECHL games while adding seven points (2g-5a) in 20 career games with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Murray posted 166 points (86g-80a) in 186 career games with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Blake Murray, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

