Allen's Murray Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
December 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Murray of the Allen Americans is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 18-23.
Murray scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games against Rapid City last week.
The 22-year-old notched an assist in a 10-5 loss on Wednesday before tallying two goals and an assist in a 7-2 win on Friday and in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Carolina, Murray has recorded 10 points (6g-4a) in six games since being reassigned to Allen after posting six points (2g-4a) in 12 games with Florida and Norfolk.
A native of Uxbridge, Ontario, Murray has totaled 68 points (32g-36a) in 111 career ECHL games while adding seven points (2g-5a) in 20 career games with Chicago of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Murray posted 166 points (86g-80a) in 186 career games with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League.
On behalf of Blake Murray, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
