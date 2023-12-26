Americans Murray Named Inglasco, ECHL Player of the Week

Allen Americans forward Blake Murray

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, are proud to announce that forward Blake Murray, has been selected the Inglasco, ECHL Player of the Week.

"The Credit goes to my linemates and teammates," noted Murray. "Coach Costello has implemented a great offensive system here in Allen, that gives players a chance to score and produce points. We have a tight group here that believes in one another and we're starting to see results."

Blake Murray had a big week last week chipping in seven points in three games for Allen, leading the way to two big wins over Rapid City.

Murray has 10 points in six games since being assigned to Allen in early December. The former draft pick of Carolina (NHL), played in 10 games with the Florida Everblades (ECHL) this year and had five points (1 goal and 4 assists). Prior to that, he played in two games with Norfolk (ECHL) and had one point (1 goal and no assists).

"Blake (Murray) is top-line talent," said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "He stepped right in on our top line and gave us results. His award this week is well deserved, but we're not surprised. He works hard every night."

The Americans have a tough three-game weekend series coming up against Idaho this weekend. Visit the Americans website for details on group and single game seats.

