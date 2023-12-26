Stingrays Hosting Women in Sports Night on December 30

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, will hold a Women in Sports night on Saturday, December 30.

The women's varsity hockey teams from Williams College (MA), Adrian College (MI), Bowdoin College (ME), and Hamline University (MN) will be in North Charleston for the weekend to play regular-season games. The following is a complete schedule of their games.

Saturday, December 30: Williams vs. Adrian 11:30 am North Charleston Coliseum

Saturday, December 30: Bowdoin vs. Hamline 3:00 pm Carolina Ice Palace

Sunday, December 31: Bowdoin vs. Adrian 11:00 am Carolina Ice Palace

Sunday, December 31: Williams vs. Hamline 2:30 pm Carolina Ice Palace

Before the Stingrays game, there will be a panel featuring trailblazing women within the sports industry. The panel will begin at 4:15 pm in the North Club Room at the North Charleston Coliseum. Anyone with tickets to the Stingrays game can attend the panel

Summer Huechtker from Channel 5 Sports will moderate the panel. The panelists are Alice Petzold (Former Cleveland Cavaliers Sales Executive, Former NASCAR Director of Corporate Account Management), Jamessina Hille (Former NFL Youth Football Marketing Coordinator), Brynn McDonald (Regional General Manager at US Club Soccer), and Kerri White (Stingrays Vice President of Corporate Partnerships).

Following the panel, there will be an open Q&A session where audience members can participate. After the Q&A, the panelists will be available to mingle and network with guests before the puck drops at 6:05 pm!

