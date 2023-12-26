Solar Bears' Ellis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Dec. 26) Colten Ellis is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 18-23.
Ellis went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in two appearances last week.
The 23-year-old stopped 41 shots in a 2-1 win at Savannah on Thursday and made 32 saves in 5-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with St. Louis, Ellis is tied for third in the ECHL with nine wins and a .926 save percentage while ranking third with a 2.26 goals-against average this season.
A native of River Denys, Nova Scotia, Ellis has appeared in 77 career ECHL games with Orlando, Tulsa and Worcester posting an overall record of 36-26-11 with two shutouts, a 3.11 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. He has also seen action in six career American Hockey League games with Springfield.
Prior to turning pro, Ellis appeared in 153 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton, Rimouski and Charlottetown going 103-31-4 with 18 shutouts, a 2.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.
The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce details of their second 'Underwear Toss Game' on Thursday, December 28 when the Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays at AdventHealth Rink at the Kia Center.
Fans are encouraged to bring NEW and unused packages of underwear, boxers, socks, and undershirts to the game on December 28. When the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game, fans attending may throw the undergarments on the ice, just like the Teddy Bear Toss. The underwear will be collected and donated to The Sharing Center and Orlando Union Rescue Mission.
