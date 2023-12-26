ECHL Transactions - December 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 26, 2023:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Delete Max Martin, D recalled by Ontario

Iowa:

Add Louis Boudon, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Max Johnson, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Michaelian, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Delete Will Calverley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Jacksonville:

Add Nicolas Savoie, D assigned by Rochester

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)

Maine:

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)

Newfoundland:

Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

