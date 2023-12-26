ECHL Transactions - December 26
December 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 26, 2023:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Delete Max Martin, D recalled by Ontario
Iowa:
Add Louis Boudon, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Max Johnson, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Michaelian, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Delete Will Calverley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Jacksonville:
Add Nicolas Savoie, D assigned by Rochester
Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)
Maine:
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)
Newfoundland:
Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
