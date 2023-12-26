Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 10

December 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Daylan Kuefler

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Daylan Kuefler(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the tenth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers hosted the Trois-Rivieres Lions and Maine Mariners for one game each. Worcester beat the Lions 3-1 on Friday, and took down the Mariners 6-3 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 22 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3-1 W

Anthony Beauregard scored a power play goal at 9:08 of the the first period to give the visitors the lead. Repaci's goal happened when he put himself in the right place at the right time, just outside the right post. The puck filtered through a tangle of skates to Repaci and Lions goalie Joe Vrbetic had no chance. Anthony Callin and John Copeland assisted on the goal with Copeland picking up his first point as a professional. Cipollone took advantage of a turnover in the Trois-Rivieres zone and sliced through the defense into the right circle, then zipped a shot past Vrebetic into the far side. Ashton Calder clinched it with an empty netter one second before the final horn.

Saturday, December 23 vs. Maine Mariners | 6-3 W

Maine got goals from Brooklyn Kalminov and Alex Kile in the game's first 3:23 but the Railers seemed unfazed. Pivonka made it 2-1 at 16:52 as he dove after a loose puck that got behind Starrett after a shot by Calder. Kalmikov got the Mariners' two-goal lead back at 4:32 of the second period, then Howdeshell cut the gap to 3-2 at 16:56. He tipped Piercey's shot up and over Starrett's glove. In the third period it was Kuefler, Repaci, Kuefler and Cosgrove in that order. Cosgrove's was into an empty net.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 27 vs. Maine Mariners | 5:05 p.m. EST

Friday, December 29 at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 30 at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, December 31 at Reading Royals | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

John Copeland recorded his first point as a professional with an assist on Anthony Repaci's goal against the Lions to tie the game in the third period.

Daylan Kuefler scored each of his first two professional points on goals in the third period of Saturday's win over Maine.

Henrik Tikkanen played in his 50th game as a Railer on Saturday. He is the fourth goalie to play that many, joining Mitch Gillam, Evan Buitenhuis and Ken Appleby.

Tikkanen made 43 saves on 47 shots on the weekend en route to picking up the win in both games.

Trevor Cosgrove has the third-most shots taken among defensemen in the ECHL at 80.

Anthony Repaci is on a four-game home goal streak.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 10-11-2-2 on the season.

Six goals in Saturday's 6-3 win were the most goals scored by the Railers in a game all season.

The Railers picked up their first two wins all season long when trailing entering the second period.

The Railers have picked up points in each of their last four home games.

Worcester is 6-2-1-1 when leading or tied after the second period.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.