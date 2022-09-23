Walleye Sign a Pair of Goalies

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltenders Max Milosek (mih-la-sick) and Rylan Parenteau (pair-in-toe) have agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

Milosek, a native of Lapeer, Michigan, joined the Walleye on December 29, 2021, and went on to appear in 17 games with a 13-3-1 record, a 2.87 goals-against-average and .903 save percentage. He won the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for the week of January 10-16 when the 29-year-old went 2-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and save percentage of .945 in three appearances.

Since 2018, Milosek has posted a 70-25-1 record for the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL with a 2.41 GAA and a .918 SVP. He also went 6-1 in the 2019 playoffs, helping Huntsville to the SPHL Championship while pulling in postseason MVP honors. Prior to turning professional, Milosek played four years at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point from 2014-2018.

Parenteau just made his pro debut in the spring with the Newfoundland Growlers, appearing in two games. He allowed five goals in those two contests. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native played for the University of New Brunswick from 2017-2022.

The 2021-2022 season was his best, where he went 14-1-0 with a miniscule 1.31 goals-against-average and a .938 save percentage. He finished his college career with a 37-5-0 record, posting a 1.67GAA and .917SVP in 53 games. The 25-year-old was on the Canadian College all-rookie team in 2018 and was a member of the second All-Star team in 2022.

