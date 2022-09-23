Idaho Steelheads Agree to Terms with Goaltender Jake Kupsky for 2022-23 Season

September 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Jake Kupsky for the 2022-23 season.

Kupsky, 26, enters his fourth professional season after appearing in 38 games for the Steelheads last year posting a 19-7-0 record with a 2.57 goals against average, a .907 save percentage, and three shutouts. The 6-foot-3, 191lb goaltender signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles on December 31, 2021 after posting a 7-2-0 record in 10 appearances with Idaho boasting a 1.65 GAA and a .927 save pct. He was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week last season for the week ending on December 12th after recording a 2-0-0 record making 26 saves on 27 shots Friday in a 3-1 win over South Carolina and then making 23 saves on 24 shots Saturday in a 4-1 victory over the Stingrays.

The Waukesha, WI native played 12 games between the South Carolina Stingrays and Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the 2020-21 campaign, posting a 3-6-2 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .907 save pct. while earning his first ECHL shutout on Feb. 3, 2021 with South Carolina against Greenville. He also spent time with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), tallying an 11-5-1 record with a 2.52 GAA, a .907 sav pct. and one shutout en route to the SPHL Championship one year removed from owning the best GAA (1.84) and save pct. (.933) in the SPHL during the 2019-20 season.

Kupsky made his ECHL debut with the Steelheads on Jan. 15, 2020 while starting in two games during that weekend, impressing with a win and a loss with four combined goals allowed while halting 58 of 62 shots (.935 save pct.) before returning to Pensacola. He later played six more games with Greenville and owned a 2.20 GAA and .915 save pct. with a 3-1-1 record.

Prior to his professional career, Kupsky played four seasons at Union College from 2015-19 and earned ECAC Third-Team All-Star honors during the 2017-18 season, playing 25 games and owning his best statistical season of his collegiate career. During his four-year career he posted a 23-22-5 record with 2.86 GAA and a .900 save pct.

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.