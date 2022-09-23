Indy Re-Signs Forward Spencer Watson

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Thursday that they have re-signed forward Spencer Watson for the 2022-23 season, making him the longest-tenured active member of the team.

Watson, 26, returns to the Circle City for his fourth complete season with the Fuel. The London, Ontario native has skated in 168 games for the Indy Fuel between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons (2019-20 was Watson's first complete season with the team) tallying 141 total points (76 goals, 65 assists) and only 31 penalty minutes.

Watson is an offensive powerhouse that holds a number of Indy Fuel franchise records and is on track to complete even more.

Watson's current Fuel franchise records:

Most goals in a season: 31

2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons

Most power play goals in a season: 11

2019-20 seasons

Most power play points in a season: 24

2019-20 season

Longest scoring streak: 15 games

Nov. 16-Dec. 20, 2019

Most shots in a game: 12

Dec. 19, 2019 vs Wheeling

Fuel franchise records he's in the race for:

Franchise career games: 4th place with 168 games

Record held by Zach Miskovic at 254

Franchise points: 2nd place at 141 points

Record held by Josh Shalla with 153 points

Franchise goals: 2nd place at 76 goals

Record held by Josh Shalla with 80 goals

Franchise assists: Tied for 5th place at 65 assists

Record held by Josh Shalla with 73 assists

Watson was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 7th round of the 2014 NHL Draft (#209 overall). Prior to going pro, he had six consecutive seasons (between 2011-12 and 2016-17) where he scored 20 or more goals in a season. Since his pro-hockey debut with the Ontario Reign in 2017, he has scored 20+ goals in four seasons - 2017-18 and 2018-19 with the Manchester Monarchs and 2019-20 and 2021-22 with the Indy Fuel.

Watson on his return to the Fuel:

"Coming off of an exciting last 20 games under head coach Duncan Dalmao, I'm excited to see what this year's team can accomplish. I think we have a great core of returning players who are committed to giving our great fans the hockey they deserve. Playing in Indy has provided me with some life long memories and friendships. I can't wait to get things started back in Indy."

Watson's signing brings the Fuel's 2022-23 roster total to 13 so far, with seven forwards (Bryan Lemos, Jan Mandat, Brenden Locke, Chris Van Os-Shaw, Chad Yetman, Nate Pionk and Spencer Watson), five defensemen (Cam Bakker, Chris Cameron, Kirill Chaika, Josh McDougall and Tanner Butler) and one goalie (Connor O'Brien). Stay tuned to the Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signing announcements throughout the offseason.

