Heartlanders Sign Defenseman Nolan Orzeck

September 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Defenseman Nolan Orzeck agreed Friday to his first professional contract with the Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild.

Orzeck brings a playmaking element to the blue line; last season he registered 43 points (6g) and a team-high plus-62 rating for the Winnipeg Ice. His plus-minus last season was the highest of any player at the major junior level (WHL, QMJHL, OHL) and Orzeck played alongside Minnesota draft picks Michael Milne and Carson Lambos. Winnipeg finished as the WHL Regular Season Champions last season and made the WHL Conference Finals.

Head Coach Derek Damon: "We are really happy to have a player of Nolan's caliber joining us for his rookie year. Nolan skates really well, moves the puck at a high level and will add an offensive element to our blue line. We also believe it's important to bring in players with winning backgrounds and Nolan speaks to that being a part of one of the best teams in the WHL last season. This is overall a strong signing for us ahead of training camp starting in a few weeks."

The Heartlanders have 20 players on ECHL contracts for the 2022-23 season, which kicks off with the Home Opener, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets, Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans, flex tickets and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (11): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, Alec Broetzman, C.J. Yakimowicz, Nick Campoli, Alec Baer, James Sanchez, Guus van Nes, Brendan Robbins

Defensemen (8): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Jake Stevens, Connor Russell, T.J. Fergus, Justin Wells, Skylar Pacheco, Nolan Orzeck

Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski

Orzeck facts

- 21-year-old native of Calgary, AB stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds.

- Played four full seasons in the WHL for Kootenay (2018-19) and Winnipeg (2019-22). Scored 14 goals and 79 points in 200 career WHL games. Registered six points (1g) in 15 career WHL postseason games.

- Product of the Calgary Northstars AAA program before going to WHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.