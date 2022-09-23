Swamp Rabbits Partner with Arthrex in Mult-Year Agreement

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today a multi-year Pillar Partnership with Arthrex, a leader in innovative technologies that help treat orthopedic injuries.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Arthrex and to be welcoming them into the Swamp Rabbits family," said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. "We are excited to grow our relationship with Arthrex and foster a positive partnership into the future."

As part of the partnership, Arthrex's logo will be featured on the front chest of Swamp Rabbits game jerseys in addition to placement on ice inside the attack-zones, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

"As a global leader in sports medicine innovation, we are pleased to partner with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits," said Senior Manager of Human Resources Melanie McLane. "We look forward to utilizing this platform to showcase Arthrex as a premier employer that's making people better in our communities and around the world."

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

