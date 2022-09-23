Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Veteran Forward Bobby Butler for 2022-23 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has re-signed veteran forward Bobby Butler to an ECHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Butler, 35, joins the Railers for his first full professional season since his 2018-19 campaign with the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League. He joined the Railers for the first time on January 2nd, 2022, in a 5-2 win over Reading in which he had a goal and two assists. Butler went on to play in 20 games during the 2021-22 season, seeing professional competition for the first time since 2019. In this initial stint with the team, Butler recorded 16 points (6G, 10A) in his 20 games played. Butler played in his 600th professional game last season in a 4-0 loss to Newfoundland on April 2nd, 2022.

"Bobby is a massive addition to our team," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He really came through for us when we desperately needed bodies last season and I cannot wait to see what he will be able to produce being fully on board. We are equally as excited to have a player of his caliber on the ice this season as we are to have his experience and character off the ice. He will be an amazing voice and example to our younger players and really be able to help them reach their full potential."

The Marlborough, MA native played for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. He played 130 NHL games from 2010-14 with the Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, and Florida Panthers accumulating 49 points (20G, 29A) in 130 career games. The 6-foot, 190lb forward has also spent parts of six seasons in the AHL with the Binghamton Senators, Albany Devils, San Antonio Rampage, Milwaukee Admirals, and Harford Wolfpack totaling 231 points (119G, 112A) in 357 career games. Butler won an AHL Calder Cup Championship with the Binghamton Senators in 2011 and is a three-time AHL All-Star (2011, 2013, 2015).

Prior to turning pro, Butler played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2006-10 producing 121 points (61G, 60A) in 153 career games. During his senior season in 2009-10, he logged 53 points (29G, 24A) leading Hockey East in scoring, was selected as a First Team All-American, and was named a Hobey Baker finalist.

The Railers have announced 16 players officially signed for the 2022-23 season as Bobby Butler joins Christian Evers, Steven Jandric, Philip Beaulieu, Chris Ordoobadi, Quinn Ryan, Zack Bross, Brian Rigali, Jack Quinlivan, Blake Christensen, Brent Beaudoin, Jared Brandt, Noah Delmas, Nolan Vesey, Myles McGurty, and Liam Coughlin as the 16 signees. More announcements are expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 22nd and Sun., Oct. 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

