Peski Back to Portland

PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Andrew Peski has signed with the Mariners, the team announced on Friday. Peski returns to Maine after spending much of last season there while under contract with the Providence Bruins.

The 25-year-old blueliner enters his third year as a pro, all of which have been spent in the Bruins organization. He spent most of the 2020-21 season in the ECHL with the Jacksonville Icemen, getting in six games for Providence. Last season, he played 44 of his 53 games in Maine, plus the entire postseason. For the Mariners, Peski had four goals and 12 assists, and one additional playoff assist.

Peski scored a memorable goal in the second to last game of the regular season against the Newfoundland Growlers. With the Mariners trailing the Growlers 1-0 late in the third, Peski tossed in a shot from the point to tie the game up with just over five minutes to go. Maine would go on to win 2-1 in overtime on their way to securing a playoff spot the following night.

"I'm really excited to be heading back to Maine this year," said Peski. "Last year was a very memorable one, especially around playoffs. It was amazing seeing the whole team and city come together down the stretch. That is something we're going for again this year."

Peski is a native of Ottawa, ON and attended the University of North Dakota from 2016-20. He also played in the United States Hockey League, where he won a Clark Cup with the Tri-City Storm and spent two prior seasons in the Central Canada Hockey League with the Brockville Braves.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM.

