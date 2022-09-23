Former All-Star Jalen Smereck Signs with Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jalen Smereck to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Smereck, 25, last played in the ECHL as a member of Rapid City in the 2019-20 season. A year prior, he was named an All-Star while representing Norfolk.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Smereck is involved in his community and is an advocate for diversity in hockey. He will be one of five players of color representing the Cyclones this season, who are led by Jason Payne; a member of the NHL BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Coaches Association.

"We (Jason and I) first met when I was playing against Cincinnati a few years ago," said Smereck. "He came to me and we talked after the game. I've kept in touch and called him a few times last year while I was overseas. He's a great friend and a great mentor. He's someone I trust on and off the ice and I look forward to building on that relationship here in Cincinnati."

"Jalen's a special player who can bring a lot to our team," said Payne. "I've kept in touch with him for a while and we're very excited to add him to our lineup. He's played at nearly a point-per-game pace both here and overseas. You don't see that from a lot of defensemen. He's solid on both sides of the ice and will be an impact player for us."

Jalen Smereck

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 25 (1/15/1997)

Born: Detroit, Michigan

HT: 6'0" | WT: 190 lbs

Shoots: Left

- Played in Ukraine and Germany last season, spending the bulk of the year with Bietigheim in the DEL (top German league). Collected 10 goals and 34 points in 46 DEL games.

- Spent parts of five seasons in the AHL with Tucson before going overseas. Totaled 67 games with Roadrunners from 2017-21, scoring four goals and 10 assists.

- Played the bulk of his games with Tucson while on an NHL contract with Arizona. Was signed by Coyotes during 2016-17 season when Smereck was playing for OHL-Flint.

- Had several ECHL stints while on NHL deal, including time with Fort Wayne, Norfolk, and Rapid City.

- Most time in the ECHL was with Admirals in 2018-19. Posted five goals and 33 points across 44 games. Was named to the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic alongside Cyclones defenseman Dajon Mingo.

- Played two seasons in the OHL; first with Oshawa, then Flint. Spent a full season in the USHL with Bloomington in 2014-15 prior to major juniors.

