Veteran Stefan Fournier Returns to Wichita

September 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of veteran forward Stefan Fournier for the 2022-23 season.

Fournier, 30, returns to Wichita for his fifth season and his 10th year as a pro. He began last season overseas with HK Dukla Michalovce in Slovakia. Fournier tallied two goals in 15 games to go along with 118 penalty minutes. He returned to the Air Capital last January and registered 20 points (9g, 11a) in 26 games.

"I'm super excited to be coming home to Wichita," said Fournier. I'm looking forward to winning in front of the best fans in the league. I've really enjoyed my time here and playing for Coach Ramsay."

After having a career year in 2019-20 where he recorded 42 points (24g, 18a), he followed that up with another 40-point performance in 2020-21. In 55 games, he potted 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 points.

A native of Dorval, Quebec, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward was originally acquired in a trade in 2018-19 from the Orlando Solar Bears. Fournier brings 251 games of ECHL experience to go along with 142 games of AHL experience back to Wichita.

Prior to turning pro, Fournier played four seasons of junior hockey with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Halifax Mooseheads, Victoriaville Tigres, and Lewiston MAINEiacs. He tallied 212 points (101g, 111a) and 337 penalty minutes in 289 games. During his final year with Halifax in 2012-13, he captained the Mooseheads to the Presidents Cup Title and the Memorial Cup Championship. He led the QMJHL in playoff scoring with 16 goals that season.

He will serve as the team's Player Assistant Coach. He has served as the Player Assistant for the last three seasons.

Fournier is the 21st player announced for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more player announcements.

Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen Americans. Now through the end of September, buy 10 tickets to our season opener and get the remaining tickets for 50% off. Click here to learn more.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are on sale now. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.