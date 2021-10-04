Walleye Hand Pick Matt Berry for Roster

October 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Nearly a point-per-game ECHL forward Matthew Berry has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Berry, a native of Canton, MI, has been a force over five ECHL seasons with 165 points (67G, 98A) over 171 career contests. He has also performed as a plus-54 in those games. The 29-year-old also has 62 career contests in the AHL featuring another 22 points (7G, 15A). Berry had a monster year with Florida in the 2016-17 campaign, in which he went for 24 goals and 44 assists in 70 contests. That year he also posted a career-best with 12 points (5G, 7A) in 11 playoff contests for the Everblades.

"Matt will bring an offensive touch to our team," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He will counted on heavily to play against other teams' top players, contribute on the power play and provide leadership. We are excited to have Matt join our team this season."

Prior to pro career, Berry spent four seasons at Michigan State University that saw him skate in 130 games with 48 goals and 48 helpers. In 2014-15, he landed on the Honorable Mention All-Star team for the Big 10 while as a senior he posted 29 points (12G, 17A) in 29 contests. That year Berry led the Spartans in scoring.

For information on purchasing or renewing your Walleye Game Plan, give us a call at 419-725-WALL. Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit toledowalleye.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.