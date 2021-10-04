Pair of Solar Bears Receive AHL Training Camp Invites

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced Kevin Lohan and forward Aaron Luchuk have both received invitations to attend training camp with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. The Crunch are the AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando's NHL affiliate.

Syracuse's training camp will open on Tuesday, October 5 at Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse.

Lohan, 28, has recorded 29 points (4g-25a) in 161 career ECHL games with Orlando and Toledo. The Solar Bears had previously announced Lohan had re-signed with the club on July 21.

Luchuk, 24, has recorded 146 points (57g-89a) in 150 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton. He has also collected nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career AHL games with Laval, Belleville and Toronto. The Solar Bears announced earlier today that Luchuk had signed for a second season in Orlando.

Since the start of the affiliation between the Solar Bears and Lightning prior to the 2018-19 season, 22 players have appeared with both the Solar Bears and the Crunch.

