ECHL Scoring Champion Aaron Luchuk Returns to Solar Bears

October 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Aaron Luchuk on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Luchuk, 24, returns to the Solar Bears after he recorded 74 points (28g-46a) while appearing in all 72 games for Orlando in 2020-21 to claim the ECHL scoring title. Luchuk and teammate Tristin Langan were the only two forwards in the league to skate in 72 games, while his 74 points and 46 assists also established new Solar Bears single-season scoring records. Luchuk's goal, assist and shot (229) totals placed third in the league in each category.

For his efforts, Luchuk earned All-ECHL First Team honors and finished fourth in voting for the league's most valuable player award. He also collected only 16 penalty minutes during the season, and subsequently was voted the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward has recorded 146 points (57g-89a) in 150 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton. He has also collected nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career American Hockey League games with Laval, Belleville and Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Kingston, Ontario played major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the Windsor Spitfires and Barrie Colts, producing 251 points (115g-136a) and 51 penalty minutes in 274 games. In the 2016-17 season Luchuk helped Windsor capture the Memorial Cup, and the following year he led the circuit in scoring with 115 points, while earning OHL Second All-Star Team honors and was selected as the recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as the league's best overage player.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.