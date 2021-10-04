Five Players Receive Invitation to AHL Training Camp

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that several players have earned invites to AHL training camps.

Alex Peters, Brayden Watts, Cam Clarke and Jay Dickman will attend camp with the Condors.

Peter Crinella has been invited to camp with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Thunder training camp will kick off on Tuesday, October 12 at the Wichita Ice Center. More details will be announced as camp approaches.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. October is not far away and the schedule has been announced. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

