Royals Announce Flyers Fridays, Parent and Briere Headline Star-Studded Lineup

October 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Monday a new addition to the 2021-22 promotional calendar, Flyers Fridays presented by Deibler Dental. On five dates during the regular season, five former Flyers players will be in attendance for exclusive Q&A and autograph sessions.

Brian Propp, Bernie Parent, Dave Schultz, Paul Holmgren and Danny Briere will make appearances on Nov. 19, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, Feb. 11 and April 8, respectively.

Propp, Parent and Schultz are members of the Flyers Hall of Fame, while Holmgren is a finalist for the 2021-22 induction.

"This is a great way to celebrate the affiliation between the Flyers and Royals," Royals general manager David Farrar said. "To celebrate our 20th Anniversary Season and the longest affiliation in Royals history, we're excited to announce this fantastic ticket and promotional package. We'd like to thank the Flyers Alumni Association and Brad Marsh for helping organize."

Fans can purchase a special Flyers Friday ticket package at $149.99 per seat for five games in the Purple Zone. The deal includes exclusive access to the Q&A and autograph session before each of the five games as well as a poster giveaway with the featured Flyers alumni.

The Q&A and autograph sessions as well as the special alumni poster will only be available to fans who purchase the package, but current season ticket holders can buy in to the Q&A sessions and poster giveaway by contacting their Royals ticket representative.

Purchase a Flyers Friday package here: https://bit.ly/royalsflyersfridays

The Royals also announced that every Friday game this season will feature a Happy Hour special. All domestic beers will be half-off from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. This includes the five Flyers Friday nights.

Brian Propp is fourth on the Flyers' all-time games played list with 790 games spread across 1979 to 1990. After scoring 1,004 points in 1,016 NHL games, Propp retired from professional hockey and left behind his famous "Guffaw" celebration in 1995 after playing with Anglet in the French second division. Propp has remained a prominent member of the Flyers Alumni Association since.

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Bernie Parent played parts of 10 seasons with the Orange and Black, also winning the Stanley Cup twice. He won back-to-back Vezina Trophy awards as the best goaltender in the NHL in 1974 and 1975. His illustrious career also included a stint with the WHA's Philadelphia Blazers in 1972-73.

His long-time teammate, Schultz was drafted by the Flyers in 1969 and played in the organization until 1976, winning two Stanley Cups with the club in 1974 and 1975. He was an instrumental part of the Broad Street Bullies era of the team, racking up the most penalty minutes in the NHL in three-straight seasons with Philadelphia (1973 to 1975).

Paul Holmgren played for the Flyers between 1975 and 1984 and has spent the better part of his life within the organization. After retiring from playing after in 1984-85 campaign with the Minnesota North Stars, he became the assistant coach of Philadelphia in 1985 and then head coach in 1988 until 1992. After returning to the club in 1996 in the front office, he became general manager of the team in 2007 and remained in that position until being promoted to the Flyers' president in 2014. He is now a senior advisor for the team. Holmgren was named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.

Danny Briere is the most recent retiree included in Flyers Fridays. The forward played six seasons with the Flyers between 2007 and 2013, becoming a fan favorite due to his work ethic. Known as "Mr. Playoffs" by Flyers fans, Briere's 116 points in 124 playoff games puts him 57th on the all-time NHL playoff points-per-game list. He is now the Maine Mainers' general manager.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

