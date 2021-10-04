Forward Chase Zieky Joins Steelheads 2021-22 Roster

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed forward Chase Zieky to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

"When I was going through the [decision-making] process, I was asking around the league and didn't hear one bad thing about the organization and the area," said Zieky. "It was an easy decision for me. I wanted to get it done quickly, and I was excited to sign."

Zieky, 25, completed his collegiate career with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) during the 2019-20 season, posting seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points with a plus-four rating through 34 games, leading RPI in assists and total scoring while serving as an assistant captain. The Avon, Conn. native played two seasons with RPI following a two-year stint with Providence College and totaled 38 points (15-23-38) through 63 games. He elected not to play during the 2020-21 season.

The 5-foot-10 forward has been on both sides of the leadership spectrum, from coming into a program as a first-year player twice and serving as a member of the leadership core of a team. While he won't be anywhere near a leadership position at the outset of his professional career, Zieky's time as an assistant captain and a junior transfer has helped him to know what to look for heading into this season to be productive at the professional level.

"I like to lead by example. For me, that's making sure I'm working as hard as possible at all times-going to the gym and getting workouts in. That's showing the younger guys what it's like at the collegiate level. I learned a lot from the seniors when I was at Providence. They were great leaders for me, so I try to do what they did for me as I got older.

"It was good to be a part of somewhat of a re-build [at RPI]. There were players that had some losing seasons there, and a couple of the transfers, including myself, were able to come in and help out. By the end of it, we ended up being a very good team before the pandemic. I really liked where we left that program, and the coaches were great to me in my development. Just getting more ice time was great for my confidence."

"Chase is an excellent two-way forward that can play any position up and down the lineup," said Sheen on Zieky. "He brings a heavy shot and good puck skills. After taking last season off, he is in great shape and chomping at the bit to get playing again."

Zieky is the 18th Steelheads player and 12th forward announced to an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season, joining forwards Zack Andrusiak, Luc Brown, Colby McAuley, Colton Kehler, Shawn McBride, Will Merchant, David Norris, Jake Pappalardo, Matt Tugnutt, Zach Walker, and A.J. White as well as defensemen Darren Brady, Casey Johnson, and Evan Wardley and goaltenders Matt Jurusik and Jake Kupsky.

