Thunder Acquire Defenseman Jake Ryczek

October 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have acquired defenseman Jake Ryczek in a three-team trade from the Wheeling Nailers via the Reading Royals.

The full trade included the Royals sending Ryczek to the Nailers in exchange for forward Jacob Pritchard, then Wheeling flipping Ryczek to Adirondack for future considerations.

Ryczek spent the 2019-20 season with the Indy Fuel. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound righty recorded 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) with Indy in 46 games played.

Before turning pro, Ryczek played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Halifax Mooseheads. In 84 games with Halifax, the Springfield, MA native tallied 16 goals and added 44 assists. Ryczek played five games with Providence College in the fall of 2017.

Ryczek played for three seasons in the United States Hockey League and suited up for the Sioux City Muskateers and the Chicago Steel. The 23-year-old recorded 81 points (21 goals, 60 assists) in 151 games in his USHL career.

THE OPENING NIGHT FOUR PACK IS BACK! The Thunder open their 2021-22 season on October 23 against the Newfoundland Growlers. Get four tickets, four souvenir cups, and two Sky Zone jump passes for only $69! Click HERE or visit the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena to get yours today! For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.