Royals Trade Ryczek for Power Forward Pritchard

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Monday they have traded defenseman Jake Ryczek to the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for power forward Jacob Pritchard. Ryczek was immediately traded to the Adirondack Thunder for future considerations.

The 26-year-old Pritchard played 21 games for the Nailers in 2020-21 and scored 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points. Royals forwards Josh Winquist and Hayden Hodgson as well as defenseman Dominic Cormier played alongside Pritchard in Wheeling.

Previously, he played for the University of Massachusetts in 2019, putting up 16 goals and 31 assists (47 points) in 41 games during his senior season at UMass. He led all collegiate players in 2018-19 in power play points with 26 and ranked fourth in overall assists. He also tied for fifth in points. UMass won the Hockey East regular season championship, and Pritchard was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team.

Pritchard played for St. Lawrence University for his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, scoring 63 points in 96 games for the school.

The 6-foot forward signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2019-20 campaign. In the Hurricanes' organization, he played for Charlotte and Greenville before being signed by the Nailers in Feb. 2021.

