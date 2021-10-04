Grizzlies Sign Forwards Brandon Cutler and Gehrett Sargis

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forwards Brandon Cutler and Gehrett Sargis for the 2021-2022 season.

Sargis has played with Pensacola and Knoxville of the SPHL. In 154 SPHL games over a 4 year stretch, Sargis scored 35 goals and 33 assists. He scored 20 goals in 41 games for Knoxville in the 2019-20 season. He has 185 points in 170 games in the FPHL and also had a +93 rating. Sargis played his college hockey at Robert Morris University and had 185 points in 125 games over a 4 year stretch from 2011-2014.

Cutler will be entering his first season as a professional. He played in the WHL for the past 5 seasons and scored 106 points (47 goals, 59 assists) in 258 games. Cutler was with the Red Deer Rebels in 2017 and 2018. He spent the past 3 seasons with the Victoria Royals.

The Grizzlies home opener is on October 23rd at 7:10 pm vs Idaho. Tickets for the home opener and every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies 5 game pack ensures tickets for the biggest home games of the season starting at just $65.

