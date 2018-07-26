Walleye First Line Gets Forward Boost

Toledo, OH - Forward Greg Wolfe has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2018-19 season.

Wolfe, the native of Canton, Michigan, joins the Walleye following a year in Norway in which he collected 33 points (16G, 17A) in 26 contests for Sparta Sarpsborg. He was a plus 20 in his lone year in Europe. Since finishing his college career at Michigan State, Wolfe bounced between the AHL and the ECHL for three seasons. IN 23 AHL contests, the 28-year-old scored twice with two assists playing for Iowa (9GP, 2014-15) and Albany (14GP, 2015-2017). In 174 career ECHL games he has produced 55 goals, 84 assists, 139 points and 56 penalty minutes.

"This is a top notch ECHL player as evident by his production in the ECHL and his impressive career plus 35," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "Wolfe has tremendous experience, including being a two time captain at Michigan State."

The biggest point production for Wolfe came in his rookie season with the Alaska Aces when he landed 60 points (22G, 38A) in 59 games. In both 2015-16 and 2016-17 with Adirondack, the 5'10", 193 pound forward finished with 40 points and 36 points respectively. A captain in both his junior and senior seasons at Michigan State, Wolfe appeared in 147 games with 35 goals and 54 assists. As a senior in 2013-14, he picked up a college best 31 points (13G, 18A) in 36 contests. Wolfe was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor on June 6, 2014 after graduating with a 3.6 grade-point average.

