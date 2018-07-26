Fun, Fun, and More Fun

Hockey History will be made.

The top promotions of 2018-19

OPENING NIGHT- Saturday, October 27

We are celebrating our 10th Walleye Season-Opener at the Huntington Center!

It all kicks off with the Opening Night Tailgate Party in Hensville Park at 2 p.m.

Live music. Walleye-themed inflatables. Two giveaways at the game- magnet schedule upon entering and rally towels at your seat. Holy Toledo! Tavern and Fleetwood's Tap Room will have live entertainment and drink specials.

OPENING NIGHT BREWFEST presented by iHeart Media.

Raise your 'craft beer tasting' glass to the Walleye at the ever-popular pregame Brewfest. Tickets include an Opening Night game ticket, (15) 3-ounce beer samples, and an appetizer buffet that complements a beer-tasting.

SUPERHERO MARVEL WEEKEND - Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3

This night is sooo big and powerful it's taking over the entire weekend! The team will wear specialty-themed Marvel Black Panther jerseys both nights, which will be sold through an online auction for charity. Black Panther will prowl into the Huntington Center on Saturday to take pictures with fans.

WIZARD WEEKEND- Friday, December 7 and Saturday, December 8

Fans can APPARATE to the Huntington Center to WELCOME BACK POTTER and enjoy a night of magical fun. The concourse will be transformed into Diagon Alley. Join other muggles and wizards at the special Hogwarts Dinner Party in the Great Hall on Saturday night. The team takes the ice wearing specially designed Wizard jerseys, and fans are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite witch, wizard or muggle costume! Watch out! The dementors will be lurking about.

GAME OF THRONES WEEKEND- Friday, January 4 and Saturday, January 5

The rivalry is raging. In Ohio, the Walleye are amassing an army of FINatics to help claim a victory. In Michigan, the Wings are hoping to make it off the ice. The Walleye will debut their Blackfish specialty jerseys at Game of Thrones Night in Kalamazoo on Saturday, December 29. Kalamazoo will wear specialty Game of Thrones jerseys in Toledo on Friday, January 4. Get ready - Winter is Coming.

CCM/ECHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND

presented by ProMedica- Friday, January 18- Monday, January 21

This is the first time that Toledo has hosted CCM/All-Star Weekend at the Huntington Center and throughout Hensville. The weekend is filled with activities for fans of all ages.

Friday, January 18- Monday, January 21- Youth Hockey Tournament

Friday, January 18- Monday, January 21- High School Hockey Tournament

Friday, January 18- Sunday, January 20- Fanfest

Saturday, January 19- All-Star Winter Brewfest

Sunday, January 20- ECHL Hall of Fame Ceremony | Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Ceremony & Pregame Banner Raising

Sunday, January 20- Toledo Walleye vs. Fort Wayne Komets | Commemorative All-Star Weekend Jerseys

Monday, January 21- CCM/ECHL All-Star Game & Skills Competition

NICKELODEON WEEKEND- Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3

OK quick... name all your favorite Nickelodeon shows! How many can you name? Get ready because Nickelodeon fun is taking over the Huntington Center for the weekend. It will be a Nickelodeon face-off when the team dons Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys for the weekend and the Turtles will make an appearance on both nights.

CELEBRATE OUR HOMETOWN HEROES- TBD

Every home game the Toledo Walleye honor a U.S. military member who selflessly serves or has served our country. On this night, we will celebrate all our Hometown Heroes. We ask fans to consider buying an extra "Hometown Hero" ticket for a veteran to enjoy the game. The Walleye will donate those tickets to area veteran organizations.

It wouldn't be Walleye season without these Fan Favorite promotions.

School Education Days

The arena is going to rock-and-roll during our School Education Days! Each school that attends receives hockey-based classroom curriculum and will be entered to win a $1,000 grant for their school. Last season, School Education Days set a record with 12,286 students and educators attending. Transportation assistance funds are also available. Go to www.toledowalleye.com for more information. Imagination Station joins the fun and adds several interactive science experiments during the first and second intermissions.

Thursday, November 15

Wednesday, December 5

Teddy Bear Toss- Saturday, December 1

The goal horn blows... let the Teddy Bears goooooo! What a beautiful sight... to see thousands of teddy bears raining onto the ice after the Walleye score their first goal. All the bears go to local charities. Fans are asked to bring a teddy bear to the December 1 game (or they can get one in the Swamp Shop) to toss on the ice. Help us break our record of 3000 that was set last season.

Battle of the Badges- Saturday, December 1

The rivalry continues with the 8th annual Battle of the Badges game before our December 1 game. Toledo Fire has dominated the game against Toledo Police, will this year end differently? In the end charity wins- a portion of each ticket sold benefit Police and Fire charities. Your ticket gets you into the Battle of the Badges game and the Walleye game afterwards.

Scout Experience

Nothing tops a Walleye VIP Scout experience. Scouts get to high five the team, meet the mascots. Participate in Interactive learning activities, and the best part, "camp out" high above the ice on the Club Level.

Boy Scout- January 24 (Sleepover) | February 9

Girl Scout- March 2

Paws & Pucks Night

Paws and Pucks Night is back for not one but two dates during the season. The Huntington Center opens its doors to man and man's best friend for the night. Pups and people sit in special sections that give their pet access to the outdoors, play area and water stations. Young fans can also catch their favorite Rescue Dogs on the concourse sitting pretty for pictures.

Sunday, January 27

Sunday, March 24

Pink in the Rink Weekend - March 15 and 16

Let's turn the rink PINK to raise awareness about breast cancer as well as fundraising activities for Komen of NW Ohio during Pink in the Rink Weekend. The Walleye will skate on pink ice both days.

Public Postgame Skate Events

After every Sunday game, fans can bring their skates (or rent them) and hit the Huntington Center ice for a postgame skating session. It's free to anyone with a ticket for that game.

Sunday, December 30

Sunday, January 27

Sunday, February 10

Sunday, February 17

Sunday, March 3

Sunday, March 24

Sunday, March 31

Postgame Skate with the Players

Lace up your skates and come join the players on the ice immediately following the game.

Sunday, January 27

Sunday, February 17

Sunday, March 3

Postgame Party with the Players

Friday Postgame Parties with the Players are always a fan favorite! Bring your jersey or hockey stick up to the Club Level after the game to get autographs while you chat with the players. The event is free to anyone with a game ticket for that evening's game.

Friday, December 14

Friday, February 1

Giveaways

Saturday, November 17 - Mike Eruzione Bobblehead

Friday, December 14 - All-Star Weekend Commemorative Ornament

Friday, February 1 - 10th Anniversary Huntington Center Arena Replica

Friday, March 29 - Shane Berschbach Bobblehead

Specialty Jerseys & Charity Auctions/Raffles

November 2-3 - Marvel Super Hero - Black Panther

December 7-8 - Wizard Games

January 4-5 - Game of Thrones- Blackfish

January 20 - All-Star Weekend Commemorative

March 2-3 - Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Your Toledo Walleye will open their 10th season downtown at the Huntington Center on Saturday, October 27 against division rival Fort Wayne Komets. FINatic memberships are on sale now by visiting FlockFinatics.com or by calling the Walleye box office at 419-725-9255. Keep up with all your Walleye action by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

