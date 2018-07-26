Ken Cail Completes Tenure with Monarchs After 17 Seasons

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Ken Cail will be moving on from his position as "The Voice of the Monarchs" after 17 seasons in the booth.

"We are extremely grateful for the 17 years of dedication Ken provided to the Monarchs organization and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors," said Brian Cheek, CEO of the Manchester Monarchs.

Since 2001, Cail broadcasted 1,425 for the Monarchs, highlighted by his call in the clinching game of the 2015 Calder Cup Finals. An annual nominee for Broadcaster of the Year in the AHL and ECHL, Cail was inducted into the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. Cail was also named the New Hampshire Sportscaster of the Year twice and has won the Golden Mike Award for outstanding play-by-play in the state of New Hampshire three times.

The entire Monarchs family is extremely grateful for his years of dedication to the team, and will be missed by all in Monarchs Country.

The Monarchs will hand over the reins to Public Relations Coordinator Parker Wheeler for the 2018-19 season. Wheeler worked alongside Cail for the past two seasons in the Monarchs booth as the color commentator, and was previously the play-by-play broadcaster for the University of New Hampshire men's ice hockey team from 2012 to 2016.

