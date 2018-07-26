Connor Chatham Returning to Steelheads

Boise, ID - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Thursday that the Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with forward Connor Chatham on an ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

Chatham, 22, returns to Boise for his third professional season, all played with the Steelheads. A third-round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils in 2014, Chatham set new personal bests in 2017-18 with 13 goals, 18 assists, and 31 points. The 22 year-old forward also appeared in 71 games last season and eleven playoff games, the most of any Steelhead.

"Connor took a lot of steps in his development as a pro last year and we expect him to grow even more this season," said Graham. "He played fast and hard every night and scored timely goals for us."

The Belleville, Illinois native was the 2017-18 recipient of the Steelheads Hustle Award, a fixture on the penalty kill and nearly doubling his point production from the previous season. In 120 games with the Steelheads over the past two seasons, Chatham has totaled 19 goals and 47 points.

"I'm really excited to be back," said Chatham. "We've had a lot of success during my first two seasons in Idaho, and I'm hoping the third time is the charm and we'll be able to win a Kelly Cup this year."

Chatham is currently the longest-tenured Steelhead to agree to terms for next season.

"He's a big part of our core, both on the ice and in the locker room," said Graham. "We welcome his ability to lead by example."

Prior to joining the Steelheads, Chatham played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Plymouth/Flint and Windsor, notching 47 goals and 109 points in 166 OHL games. Chatham also played one season in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers in 2012-13, totaling 18 goals and 35 points, and one year in the US National Team Development Program.

Chatham is the eighth player, and fifth forward, announced by the Steelheads this off-season.

