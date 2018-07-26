Kelly Cup Champ Brady Shaw Joins Solar Bears

July 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Brady Shaw for the 2018-19 season.

Shaw, 25, joins the Solar Bears after helping the Colorado Eagles capture the Kelly Cup last season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward posted 27 points (14g-13a) and 51 penalty minutes in 44 regular season contests with Colorado, and added three points (1g-2a) and six penalty minutes in 13 postseason matches.

"Brady was able to contribute to a championship-winning team last season as a rookie, and we expect him to make further strides in his career this season," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's a talented goal-scoring forward with some bite to his game."

The Ottawa, Ontario native has also tallied one goal in 11 American Hockey League games with the San Antonio Rampage.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join the Orlando Solar Bears," Shaw said. "I've heard so many great things about the management, the fans and the city. The team that is being built looks impressive, and that factored into my decision to join the Solar Bears - I want to help this team win."

Prior to turning pro, Shaw played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Vermont, where he tallied 77 points (37g-40a) and 128 penalty minutes in 142 games for the Catamounts program. Shaw additionally played two seasons of Junior A hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Penticton Vees, Coquitlam Express and Surrey Eagles, helping Surrey capture the 2013 Fred Page Cup as BCHL champions.

Shaw is the son of former NHL defenseman and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Brad Shaw, who enjoyed a 15-year career in pro hockey and played 377 NHL games with the Hartford Whalers, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues.

2018-19 Offseason Headquarters:

Keep up with league deadlines and player signings throughout the summer with our 2018-19 Offseason Headquarters. Use this page to stay informed on all of the latest news regarding departing, returning and new players to join the Solar Bears for the upcoming season!

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.