Defenseman Goz Re-Ups for 2018-19 Season

July 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have signed defenseman Balazs Goz for the 2018-19 season.

Goz, 25, returns to the Admirals after splitting last season between Norfolk, Roanoke (SPHL), and DVTK Jegesmedvek in Hungary. The defenseman tallied three points, all assists, in 30 games with the Admirals after joining the team in late December.

"I'm really excited about coming back to Norfolk, and I'm coming back with high hopes that we will make a run in the playoffs this year," said Goz. I believe both coaches give us a great opportunity here to learn about the game and become better hockey players."

A native of Miskolc, Hungary, Goz appeared in 210 games for Miskolci Jegesmedve and DVTK Jegesmedvek in the Erste Liga over six seasons. The defenseman has also played for the Hungarian National Team every year since 2009, including participating in the 2016 Olympic Qualifier, as well as the Men's 2018 World D1A Championships. Altogether he has skated in 88 games for his home country.

Norfolk now has eight players under contract for the 2018-19 season.

Norfolk will open the 2018-19 season on October 13 at home against the Wheeling Nailers. Full and partial season tickets are now available by visiting NorfolkAdmirals.com or calling the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212.

Images from this story



Norfolk Admirals defenseman Balazs Goz

(Kris Shamber/Home and Away Photos)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.