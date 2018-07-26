Fuel Add Skill and Experience with Forward Olivier Labelle

July 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that they have signed veteran forward Olivier Labelle to an ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

Labelle, 33, returns to North America after spending the previous season in France with the Bordeaux Boxers, where he finished second in team scoring with 44 points (22g, 22a) in 44 games, while topping the Bordeaux roster with 108 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has suited up for a total of 686 games over his 12-year professional career, and enters the 2018-19 season just two points shy from recording his 500th as a pro (241g, 257a).

"We're excited to bring a player of Olivier's caliber to Indy. His track record truly speaks for itself," Fuel Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Bernie John said. "With Olivier, you get a little bit of everything; he can provide skill and a scoring touch while also being willing to play gritty and physical. He's just another piece to help us keep building off of last year's success."

In seven seasons in the ECHL, Labelle has compiled 170 goals, 193 assists and 878 penalty minutes in 402 games split between the Reading Royals, Victoria Salmon Kings and Utah Grizzlies. The native of St-Eustache, Quebec has eclipsed the 50-point mark in each of his last three ECHL campaigns, while marking at least 20 goals in six of his seven seasons in the league. Reading's all-time franchise leader in goals (128) and games played (294), Labelle spent parts of five seasons with the Royals from 2009 to 2017, helping the club to Kelly Cup Playoff appearances in each of them. In 65 total ECHL playoff contests, Labelle has marked 49 points (24g, 25a) and 147 penalty minutes.

In addition to his time in the ECHL, Labelle has seen action in 132 AHL games over stints with the Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Manitoba Moose and Syracuse Crunch, posting 39 points (15g, 24a) and 257 penalty minutes. The four-year product of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) has also spent four seasons playing overseas: in Austria with the Graz 99ers from 2012 to 2014, and in two separate trips to France in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

With Labelle under contract, the Fuel's 2018-19 roster stands at eight players - consisting of six forwards and two defensemen. To view the entire roster, click here.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's fifth anniversary season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2018-19 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.