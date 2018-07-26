Stingrays Owner Todd Halloran to Speak at Lowcountry Sports Forum

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Riley Park Club will host its third installment of the Lowcountry Sports Forum with guest speaker Todd Halloran, owner of the South Carolina Stingrays, on Wednesday, August 15 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will serve as an open forum where guests can ask questions and learn more about Todd and his plan for the Stingrays. Tickets for the event cost $40 and lunch will be included.

The third installment of the forum will focus on Halloran's first few months as a sports owner, what he sees changing for his organization and discussing his thoughts about what makes an organization successful. "The South Carolina Stingrays represent more than a hockey team," Halloran said in a statement released by the team earlier this year. "The franchise is a unique, long-standing community asset that offers affordable, family entertainment for Lowcountry residents and visitors, and helps contribute to the economic vitality of the Charleston region. I am very excited to be part of the team's future."

"We are pleased to welcome Todd Halloran to the Lowcountry's local sports scene and are excited to hear about his plans for the Stingrays," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "The Lowcountry Sports Forum is a unique networking event that will provide a great opportunity for local sports fans to engage with the organization's new owner in the Riley Park Club."

Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.rileyparkevents.com, the RiverDogs box office or by calling 843-723-7241.

Past sports forums at the ballpark have featured ESPN broadcaster Debbie Antonelli, RiverDogs President Emeritus Mike Veeck and general managers and presidents of Charleston's local minor league teams.

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on October 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Greenville on Saturday, October 20.

