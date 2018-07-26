Wilbur Returns to Tulsa for Rookie Season

July 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, and Head Coach Rob Murray announced Thursday the signing of rookie forward Sam Wilbur for the 2018-19 season.

Wilbur, 25, starts the 2018-19 season where he finished in the spring. The Saginaw, MI native joined the Oilers in March and recorded 4 points (2g, 2a) in 12 games for Tulsa at the end of the 2017-18 season after finishing his college career at SUNY-Fredonia. Wilbur notched his first assist in his professional debut March 10 vs Wichita and tallied his first career goal March 16 vs Kansas City.

"I am very excited and thankful to have been given an opportunity to come back to Tulsa," said Wilbur. "It is such a great environment to play in. Everyone was so welcoming, and I can't wait until October."

After a year of college hockey in Canada at the University of Lethbridge, Wilbur racked up 80 points (34g, 46a) in 77 games in his three seasons at SUNY-Fredonia in New York. The 6'2, 201 lbs forward also served as an Assistant Captain for the Blue Devils his senior season.

"Sam is a big-bodied player who skates well," said Murray. "He does a great job finishing his hits. As with Roman [Ammirato], his time spent here at the end of last season will be beneficial in his development as a pro."

The Oilers host the Idaho Steelheads to open the regular season on Saturday, October 13 at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. The two teams will complete Opening Weekend in Tulsa at 4:05pm Sunday, October 14, followed by a postgame skate for the fans with the Oilers players.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.