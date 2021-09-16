Walleye Bring Back Defenseman Randy Gazzola

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Randy Gazzola has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Gazzola, the native of Thorold, Ontario, returns to the Pond after helping the Walleye to its Kelly Cup run in the 2019 playoff year (24GP, 1G, 7A, 4PIMS). That run came on the heels of five points (1G, 4A) in seven games to finish that year, his pro debut. After a year overseas, he returned to the ice with Fort Wayne this past year, posting 33 points (4G, 29A) in 49 contests, with another two goals and five assists in 13 playoff contests helping the Komets to the Kelly Cup Championship.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "Randy represents exactly what we look for when we are recruiting. He is a player who wants to get better, has high expectations and standards of himself, wants to win, but more importantly, he is a true leader and great person. Randy will be counted on to play big minutes, like he did during our Kelly Cup run."

Prior to turning pro, the 28-year-old helped the University of New Brunswick to three University Cup Championships in Canada. Over his five-year career, Gazzola appeared in 134 games with 19 goals and 86 assists for 105 points, along with 60 penalty minutes.

His decorated career started with taking home the Rookie of the Year honor in the 2014-15 season, where he averaged nearly a point-per-game with two goals and 22 assists in 28 games. That landed him on the CIS All-Rookie Team. In the 2017-18 season, Gazzola was named to the CIS Second All-Star team while collecting awards for the Most Sportsmanlike Player and the Outstanding Student Athlete award.

