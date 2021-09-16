Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2021-22 Schedule

September 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced multiple updates to the team's regular season schedule for the 2021-22 season, originally released by the ECHL in May. As a result of the changes, the dates and/or opponents of 15 home games have been changed.

All 36 regular season home games will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center in downtown Orlando. The Solar Bears open the 2021-22 season - their 10th season of competition in the ECHL - at home against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Opening Night vs. Atlanta are already on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office. Single-game tickets for all other 35 remaining Solar Bears home games will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office.

Solar Bears half-season and partial plan ticket members will be contacted to select their games later this week.

Monday through Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m. and Sunday home games will be played at 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

All Wednesday home games will be a Wine Down Wednesday, featuring $5 wine specials. All Thursday home games will be a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 draft beer specials.

All Sunday home games will be a VyStar Credit Union Sunday: The first 100 VyStar Credit Union members who present their VyStar Credit Union debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office can receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once the 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer.

Additional promotional nights will be added throughout the season.

The updated 2021-22 regular season schedule is as follows (all times Eastern; *** indicate home game change from original 2021-22 schedule announced by ECHL on May 11; all game dates, times, opponents and promotions subject to change):

October

Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Opening Night

Friday, Oct. 29 at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31 vs. Jacksonville at 1 p.m. - Boo with the Bears

November

Thursday, Nov. 4 at Norfolk at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5 at Norfolk at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.***

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 at South Carolina at 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Maine at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25 vs. Norfolk at 11 a.m.***

Saturday, Nov. 27 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Norfolk at 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.***

December

Sunday, Dec. 1 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.*** - Mental Health Awareness Night

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 at Allen at 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at Allen at 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19 at Tulsa at 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.*** - Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Janney Roofing

Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.***

Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. South Carolina at 12 p.m.*** - New Bears Eve

January

Saturday, Jan. 1 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.***

Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m. - Hockey is for Everyone Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m. - Hockey is for Everyone Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 16 vs. Wheeling at 3 p.m. - Hockey is for Everyone Weekend

Friday, Jan. 21 at Maine at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at Maine at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at Maine at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Utah at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31 vs. Utah at 7 p.m.***

February

Thursday, Feb. 3 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Marvel Superhero Night

Saturday, Feb. 5 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13 vs. Florida at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 vs. Indy at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Indy at 7 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union

Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Greenville at 3 p.m. - Wedding Expo

March

Tuesday, March 1 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.***

Wednesday, March 2 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 at Jacksonville at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 10 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.***

Saturday, March 12 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15 at Atlanta at 10 a.m.

Friday, March 18 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 24 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 25 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.*** - Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by First Watch

Sunday, March 27 vs. Greenville at 3 p.m.

April

Friday, April 1 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - First Responders Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union / Guns N' Hoses game

Monday, April 4 vs. Florida Everblades 7 p.m.***

Wednesday, April 6 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.***

Thursday, April 7 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m. - 407 Night / Fan Appreciation Night

Tuesday, April 12 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.***

Friday, April 15 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

