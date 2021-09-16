Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Cam Bakker

September 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Cam Bakker for the 2021-22 season. This season will be Bakker's first with the Blades and his fifth in professional hockey.

The Kenmore, ON native previously suited up in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays (2018-19) and Brampton Beast (2019-20). Between the two teams, Bakker combined five goals and 19 assists across 85 games. His career has also seen five seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Before his professional career, Cam played with the Liberty Flames of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) from 2011 to 2015. He appeared in 139 games at the college level and was given ACHA Second Team All Athletic honors during the 2014-15 season.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.