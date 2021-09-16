Worcester Railers HC Name Todd MacGowan Head Equipment Manager

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that Todd MacGowan has been named the Head Equipment Manager of the Worcester Railers HC.

Todd MacGowan joins the Worcester Railers HC as the Head Equipment Manager after spending the last six years managing Bertellis Skate Shop in West Springfield.

The East Longmeadow, MA native brings over 10 years of experience working as a hockey equipment manager which includes positions with the Hartford Whalers (NHL), Hartford Wolfpack (AHL), Monroe Moccasins (SPHL), Macon Trax (SPHL), and the Richmond RiverDogs (SPHL).

"We are super excited to have Todd join our staff," said Cunniff. "Todd brings a ton of experience having 10 plus years of professional hockey under his belt and I know our players will really enjoy working with him."

