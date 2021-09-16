Worcester Railers HC Name Todd MacGowan Head Equipment Manager
September 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that Todd MacGowan has been named the Head Equipment Manager of the Worcester Railers HC.
Todd MacGowan joins the Worcester Railers HC as the Head Equipment Manager after spending the last six years managing Bertellis Skate Shop in West Springfield.
The East Longmeadow, MA native brings over 10 years of experience working as a hockey equipment manager which includes positions with the Hartford Whalers (NHL), Hartford Wolfpack (AHL), Monroe Moccasins (SPHL), Macon Trax (SPHL), and the Richmond RiverDogs (SPHL).
"We are super excited to have Todd join our staff," said Cunniff. "Todd brings a ton of experience having 10 plus years of professional hockey under his belt and I know our players will really enjoy working with him."
The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding full season memberships, mini plans, group tickets, or single game tickets, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 16, 2021
- Worcester Railers HC Name Todd MacGowan Head Equipment Manager - Worcester Railers HC
- Forward Ryan Smith Joins Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Icemen Bolster Forward Corps with the Return of Martin and Brown - Jacksonville Icemen
- Norfolk Admirals Announce Partnership with Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Trade Askew to Maine - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Make Trade with South Carolina, Acquire Askew - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Railers HC Name Todd MacGowan Head Equipment Manager
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward JD Dudek for 2021-22 Season
- Worcester Railers HC Name Jason Franzone Assistant Coach
- Worcester Railers HC Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defensemen John Furgele and Karl Boudrias for 2021-22 Season