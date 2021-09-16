Steelheads Radio Alum Joe O'Donnell Joins NHL's Minnesota Wild

BOISE, Idaho - Former Idaho Steelheads broadcaster and Voice of the Steelheads Joe O'Donnell has been named to the Minnesota Wild as their next radio play-by-play broadcaster and call a majority of their games, the Wild announced on Thursday. He follows long-time Wild voice Bob Kurtz, who has spent over 20 years of calling hockey for the Wild and Minnesota North Stars and will be calling select home games.

O'Donnell, 41, spent 16 seasons with the Wild's AHL affiliates, the Iowa Wild and Houston Aeros, as their play-by-play voice, joining the organization in 2008 before the organization re-located to Des Moines, Iowa. In that time, he has handled both TV and radio play-by-play duties and hosted multiple team podcasts and radio shows in addition to his other duties as Senior Director of Broadcasting & Team Services. He made his NHL debut in November 2019 as part of a four-game weekend with Minnesota.

The Havertown, Penn. native joined the Steelheads organization in March 2005, taking over for Britt Talbert toward the end of 2004-05 season and spent three full seasons in Boise. He had worked for the Reading Royals as a Broadcasting & Public Relations Assistant before getting a try-out with former Steelheads voice Rob Simpson and ultimately earning the position. O'Donnell hosted the nightly Steelheads Hockey Show, announced the 2007 ECHL All-Star Game, and was the voice of the team during the 2007 Kelly Cup Championship, calling a total of 265 games. He was also named the ECHL National Conference Broadcaster of the Year in 2007.

"We're incredibly happy for Joe and proud of his accomplishments leading him to the NHL," said Eric Trapp, President of Idaho Sports Properties. "We have been very fortunate to see some great talent move up the rankings not just on the hockey side but also in the Front Office, and our organization had had a history of upward movement for broadcasting talent. Joe is incredibly talented and passionate, and we look forward to hearing his calls at the highest level."

O'Donnell is the third Steelheads radio alum to earn a permanent spot in the NHL, joining Doug Plagens ('08-'11), the current radio voice of the Florida Panthers, and Simpson, who has worked in multiple NHL capacities including rinkside reporter for the Boston Bruins, host and rink reporter for MSG Network, NHL Network host, and creator and host of Maple Leaf America on Leafs TV in Toronto.

O'Donnell graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications.

