Forward Ryan Smith Joins Adirondack

September 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Smith to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Smith, 24, was originally signed to play with Adirondack for 2020-21 following his senior season at the University of Maine where he notched 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 135 games over his four-year career. The Roanoke, VA native served as an alternate captain for his final year.

Following the Thunder opting out last season, Smith joined the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 42 games, Smith recorded 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) and earned himself a three-game call-up to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Prior to college, Smith skated in two seasons for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League. The 6-foot, 196-pounder put up 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 117 games at the junior level and appeared in four playoff games.

Smith spent two seasons in Lake Placid, NY playing for the Northwood School at the United States High School, Preparatory level. He also participated in the 2015 CCM All-American Prospects Game and was a member of the 2016 USA U-18 Ivan Hlinka Select Team.

OPENING NIGHT TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! The Thunder open their 2021-22 season on October 23 against the Newfoundland Growlers. Click HERE or visit the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena to get your tickets today! For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.