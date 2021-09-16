Norfolk Admirals Announce Partnership with Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club

NORFOLK, VA- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced a partnership with Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club (VGHC) on Thursday afternoon.

"From the very start, we've felt at home, as though we've been made part of the Admirals family," said Mike Haydis, VGHC's Vice President of Operations, "They wanted to bring us into their office, their locker room, and to their die-hard fan base - a full immersion into the Norfolk Admirals community. We love working with teams that are easy to work with - instant friends, aligned passions, and effortless collaboration. It's the sign of a great partnership."

VGHC is committed to honoring those who serve in the military. They will be the presenting sponsor for Military Appreciation Night on April 2nd. A limited number of fans will receive an exclusive VGHC giveaway upon entry at the door that night. VGHC will also sponsor the military jerseys.

"We started this brand focused on hockey and quickly found that the military were huge hockey fans and loved flying our flags all around the world," said Haydis. "Fast forward to today, we've done projects with branches of the government we can't even talk about, we've seen our flags flying on aircraft carriers and support locally whenever we can. We wouldn't have what we have both personally and professionally without the brave individuals representing this country and keeping us safe, it's our honor to do anything we can to support them."

In addition to that, VGHC will be the official team outfitter for the Admirals and design new merchandise for the team. Fans will receive special offers on merchandise through the FanSaves app. VGHC will be featured as the player helmet sponsor for the 2021-22 season.

"Hearing that the players wanted to wear our gear in the locker room and gym is such an honor," said Haydis. "We started this brand to make a product we wanted to wear as fans of the game, unhappy with the options available at the time. Seeing it translates to the players is a sign that we're doing it right and we just know the fans in Norfolk are going to gravitate towards this line we're launching. We're excited to be in Norfolk this season and can't wait to get out to a game and feel the excitement in the arena."

"Violent Gentlemen is a brand that aligns perfectly with ours," said Admirals CRO Shawn McIntosh. "Norfolk Admirals hockey has always been about tradition, hard work, and a respect for the grind. VGHC embodies those values in a timeless and fashion-forward way that will help us elevate our brand on and off the ice."

Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club is located in Costa Mesa, CA. The company was founded in 2011, making this year their tenth anniversary. VGHC is the brain child of Mike Hammer and Brian Talbert and birthed out of what type of merchandise they wanted as fans. The brand combines high-quality materials with a DIY feel.

To celebrate this partnership, the Admirals and Violent Gentlemen are coming together to enforce 757. VGHC has dropped an exclusive Admirals t-shirt "Enforce 757". Order before September 23 before this limited edition style goes away forever.

