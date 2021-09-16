Icemen Bolster Forward Corps with the Return of Martin and Brown

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Craig Martin and Christopher Brown for the 2021-22 season.

Martin, 26, returns for a third season with the Icemen after collecting 10 points (7g, 3a) in 32 games played last season. During the 2019-20 season, Martin logged 23 points with eight goals as a rookie split between Jacksonville and the Adirondack Thunder. The 6-1, 182-pound rookie forward totaled 75 points (27g, 48a) in 134 games during his four collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2015-2019. The Trail, BC resident Martin was acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack on November 26, 2019.

Brown, 25, is back with the Icemen for a second season after posting a career-high 29 points (15g, 14a) in 54 appearances last season. Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Brown registered 19 points (11g, 8a) in 38 games played with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2019-20 season, earning an AHL call-up with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (16 games). The 6-1, 185-pound forward played four collegiate seasons at Boston College totaling 72 points (27g, 45a) in 151 career games. He captained the Golden Eagles for two seasons from 2018-2020. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan resident, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Brown's father, Doug Brown appeared in 854 NHL games in stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Detroit Redwings.

"We're excited to have Craig and Christopher back in Jacksonville this year," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Both players bring experience to our lineup and we can't wait to see them take the next step in the their careers this season."

Both Martin and Brown join Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F), Travis Howe (F), Derek Lodermeier (F), Ben Hawerchuk, Jacob Friend (D), Croix Evingson (D), Jacob Panetta (D) and Charles Williams (G) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

