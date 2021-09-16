Stingrays Trade Askew to Maine

September 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced Thursday that forward Cameron Askew has been traded to the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations.

Askew, 24, suited up for the Stingrays in each of the last three seasons, encompassing his entire professional career to this point. Over that time, Askew has appeared in 145 games, racking up 69 points on 38 goals and 31 assists. Askew came to Charleston following parts of five seasons in the QMJHL from 2013-2018.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.