Walleye Break Another Franchise Record with 13th Consecutive Sellout

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye broke a franchise record last Friday night with their 13th consecutive sellout at the Huntington Center.

The arena was packed with 7,925 fans who watched the Walleye defeat Cincinnati 4-1. This was the team's 27th sellout of the season and 255th in franchise history. Currently, they hold the second highest season attendance in the ECHL.

"We are amazed and grateful for the outpouring of support we receive from our fans game after game. Being able to sell the arena out this many times really shows our community's passion for hockey and our hometown team."

Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager

The Walleye look to continue this energy as they host their final two regular season home games this Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. Toledo will then open the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at the Huntington Center against the Indy Fuel on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. Tickets for the final two regular season games and all playoff games are available now.

