Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Michael Renwick

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with 21-year-old rookie defenseman Michael Renwick, General Manager and Head Coach Matt Carkner announced today.

The six-foot, 185-pound rearguard played 65 regular season games and four playoff games during the 2022-23 season with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), scoring 35 points (13g-22a).

During his OHL career spanning four seasons from 2018 through 2023, the Mississauga, Ontario native appeared in 209 OHL games scoring 84 points (28g-56a) for the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Windsor Spitfires. Renwick also appeared in 29 playoff games in his OHL career, all of which with the Windsor Spitfires. Renwick was a key figure in the Spitfires 2021-22 team that went on to win the Western Conference Championship.

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, Renwick was invited to attend Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp as a free agent.

In the recently released 2022-23 OHL Coaches Poll, Renwick was voted as having the second hardest shot in the Western Conference of the OHL.

Renwick was selected by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the second round, 34th overall, in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

