Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 25

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-1-0-0 for the twenty-fifth week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder, with each game being played at home. The Railers lost on Wednesday to the Mariners 4-2, then won 6-2 on Saturday against the Thunder in their last home game of the regular season.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, April 5 vs. Maine Mariners | 4-2 L

The Railers came out of the tunnel with a tremendous amount of energy and dominated the first period, although it ended at 0-0. Worcester then scored power play goals at 1:02 and 9:10 of the second period and halfway through the game had a 2-0 lead. The Mariners the came back and scored three goals on three shots from 10:16 through 13:01 to take a lead they never relinquished. Maine added another goal late in the third period to create the final score. Nolan Vesey and Anthony Repaci had the Railers goals. Austin Albrecht, Tyler Hinam, Reid Stefanson and Tim Doherty scored for Maine. The goalies were Ken Appleby for Worcester, Michael DiPietro for the Mariners.

Saturday, April 8 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 6-2 W

It marked the first time since Jan. 27, a 7-6 overtime victory over Reading, that Worcester got as many as six goals in regulation. There were a lot of offensive contributors starting with Hayhurst, who had two goals. Anthony Repaci had a goal and two assists, Jandric and Myles McGurty both went 1-1-2 and Brent Beaudoin had a pair of assists. Nick Fea scored his seventh goal of the season, first since March 4. The puck spent a lot of time in the Adirondack zone. When it didn't, Henrik Tikkanen stopped all but two of the 33 Thunder shots. Adirondack scored back to back goals at 3:13 and 6:42 of the third period. Matt Stief got the first with Worcester two men short, Ryan Smith the second.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, April 15 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 16 at Adirondack Thunder | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Brent Beaudoin leads the Railers in multi-point games at 13.

Jacob Hayhurst recorded his second multi-goal game of the season on Saturday.

Anthony Repaci scored his 25th goal of the season on Wednesday. He joined coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman and Tyler Barnes as the only Railers to have reached that plateau.

Henrik Tikkanen assisted on Hayhurst's first goal on Saturday. It was his first assist of the season.

Nolan Vesey is on a five game point streak.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 34-32-4-0 on the season.

The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 34-32-4-0 (72 pts).

The Railers plays their two remaining regular season games this week on the road.

Worcester went 8/9 on the penalty kill last week

After auctioning off the team's orange fifth-year jerseys post-game Saturday, Worcester's final record while wearing the jerseys is 13-6-0-0.

