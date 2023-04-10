ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

April 10, 2023







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Atlanta's Josh Thrower has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #957, Atlanta at Jacksonville, on April 8.

Thrower is fined and suspended as the result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Thrower will miss Atlanta's games at Florida on April 14 and April 15.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

