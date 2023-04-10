Steelheads Announce 2022-23 Team Award Winners

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced their annual end-of-year team award winners prior to the final home game of the 2022-23 regular season on Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena.

The winners were selected by Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen and Assistant Coach Keenan Kelly with assistance from the Steelheads Front Office. The 2022-23 Steelheads Award Winners are listed in the order in which they were announced on Friday.

Cal Ingraham Leading Scorer Award - Ryan Dmowski, Forward

Dmowski, 26, has been the Steelheads leading scorer for most of the season and currently leads Idaho in points (65), goals (29), power-play goals (9), and shots (297). Since being acquired via trade from the South Carolina Stingrays back on March 16, 2022, the fourth-year pro has totaled 84 points (40G, 44A) in 82 games. He scored his 50th pro goal on November 11th, tallied his 100th professional point on December 23rd, and played in his 100th career ECHL game on February 24th. In 118 career ECHL games, the East Lyme, CT native has accumulated 114 points (59G, 55A) while tallying 20 points (12G, 8A) in 69 career AHL games.

Steelheads Defenseman of the Year - Matt Register

Register, 33, leads all ECHL defenders in assists (43) and ranks third in points (51). The 12th-year pro leads the league in plus/minus at (+53) and has been an even or plus rating in 55 of 65 games this year. The Calgary, AB native recorded his 300th career ECHL assist on December 28th becoming the 32nd player in league history to do so, just the fourth defenseman. He skated in his 500th career ECHL game on December 30th becoming the 46th player in league history to do so, the 11th defenseman. He also recorded his 400th career ECHL point with an assist on January 25th becoming the 60th player in league history to hit the milestone and just the fourth defenseman.

Steelheads Hustle Award - Justin Misiak, Forward

Misiak, 26, has totaled 31 points (14G, 17A) in 51 games this season including an overtime winner vs. Orlando on March 15th, one of three of his game-winners. The St. Clair Shores, MI native has been exceptional on the penalty kill this year and has drawn a surplus of power plays with his hustle/battling mentality style of play. His +31 rating is currently eighth on the Steelheads.

Sean Rhodes Unsung Hero Award - Wade Murphy, Forward

Murphy, 29, leads the Steelheads with seven game-winning goals which rank second in the ECHL. In 52 games this season the Victoria, BC native has totaled 40 points (19G, 21A) while ranking third in the league in plus/minus (+36). In his seventh pro season, he has set ECHL personal highs in goals, assists, and points. He tallied a career-high four-point game (2G, 2A) on January 20th and set a personal best five-game point streak (4G, 1A) from February 24th-March 17th. This award is given to an Idaho Steelheads player that is a selfless member of the team that is constantly looking for ways to improve the team in whatever they can. They put the team before their individual pride or any accolades they may receive the same way that Sean Rhodes has done for 26 years working for the Idaho Central Arena and Idaho Steelheads.

Idaho Central Arena 3 Star Award - Adam Scheel, Goaltender

Scheel, 23, was awarded a star of the game in 10 of the 36 home games for standout performances. The second-year pro leads the ECHL in save percentage (.931) and shutouts (5) while ranking tied for first in goals-against-average (1.99). In 35 games this year he has posted a (27-7-0-1) record with his 27 wins ranking second in the league. The Lakewood, OH native has earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week three different times (Dec.26-Jan.1 , Feb.20-26, and Mar.27-Apr.2).

Rookie of the Year Award - Owen Headrick, Defenseman

Headrick, 25, leads all ECHL defenders in points (53) and goals (14). His 53 points are second overall for the Steelheads while his 39 assists are third. The Garden River, ON native leads Idaho with 24 power-play points (6G, 18A) which rank tied for third amongst ECHL rookies and tied for fourth amongst defenders. He has the longest point-streak by a defenseman in the league this year registering a point in 14 consecutive games from November 11th-December 14th tallying 19 points (8G, 11A).

Bill Campbell Community Service Award - Zach Walker, Forward

Every year, the Steelheads staff selects one player that embodies the spirit of Bill Campbell, who exemplified the spirit of the organization and worked to make the Treasure Valley a better place. It is the second straight year the Boise native has been selected for the award being an ultimate representative of the Steelheads on and off the ice.

Most Valuable Player - Jordan Kawaguchi, Forward

Kawaguchi, 25, currently sits second in goals (26) and third in points (52). The second-year pro tallied a career high five points (3G, 2A) on March 25th including his first professional hat trick. He is second on the team with 17 multi-point games and leads the team with eight multi goal games. The Abbotsford, BC native finished the month of December second in the ECHL in points (21) and first in goals (14) ending the month on a career long nine game point streak.

