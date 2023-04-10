Stingrays Weekly Report: April 10, 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter today in first place in the South Division and are on the verge of securing the top spot in the division following a sweep of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Florida Everblades last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Stingrays complete the regular season this week with a trio of games this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday against three different opponents.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 43-21-4-1

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

THURSDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 1

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Following a scoreless opening period, Austin Magera got the Stingrays on the board 18 seconds into the middle frame as he netted his seventh goal of the year on a setup from Bear Hughes. Max Humitz doubled the lead on a power play tally early in the third period to extend his point streak to nine straight games. Greenville took advantage of a late turnover for their lone goal of the contest as Tyler Wall turned back 39 shots for his ninth consecutive win.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA 4, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays struck first on Josh Wilkins' 21st goal of the season at the 3:57 mark of the opening frame. Matt Anderson followed up with one of his own four minutes later before Max Humitz put an emphasis on the period with his 22nd goal of the year with under three minutes left. Kevin O'Neil added an insurance tally midway through the second stanza to tie Bear Hughes for the team lead with 23 goals this year. Florida finally got on the board with under two minutes left in regulation as Clay Stevenson stopped 24 shots to earn his 19th win of the year.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 3 (SO)

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Florida scored the lone goal of the first period at the 6:21 mark of the opening frame. The Stingrays responded with Kevin O'Neil's team-leading 24th goal of the season nearly nine minutes into the second period. Florida retaliated four and a half minutes later before Michael Kim closed out the middle stanza on a power play tally with under a minute remaining. Max Humitz opened the third period with his 23rd goal of the year to extend his point streak to 11 straight games. The Everblades evened the score with under two minutes left in regulation to force overtime. Following a scoreless overtime, O'Neil and Humitz netted shootout tallies while Tyler Wall stopped two of three to earn the win.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, April 12: vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, April 14: at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Saturday, April 15: vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 24 - Kevin O'Neil

Assists: 41 -Josh Wilkins

Points: 62 - Josh Wilkins

Plus/Minus: Plus-26 - Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 100 - Jackson Leppard

Shots On Goal: 184 - Justin Florek

Wins: 21 - Tyler Wall

Goals Against Average: 2.43 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.919 - Clay Stevenson

THREES WILD

The Stingrays enter the final week of the regular season with three games on the horizon beginning this Wednesday night at home against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. South Carolina will head to Greenville on Friday before returning home on Saturday night to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Fan Appreciation Night. While the Stingrays have solidified their spot as a top-two team in the division, their magic number to secure first place is down to three points with the Icemen being the only team that can catch the Stingrays. If the Stingrays can clinch first place in the division, this will secure home ice in both the first round and second rounds of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. It will also ensure the Stingrays as the second seed in the Eastern Conference which means they have a shot to hold home-ice advantage through the Eastern Conference Finals as well.

TURNING IT UP TO 10

With the win on Saturday, Tyler Wall has now won 10 consecutive decisions in net, becoming one of a handful of goaltenders to reach that milestone this season. During his 10 starts, Wall has posted a 1.58 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage, and a pair of shutouts that has helped the Stingrays regain first place in the South Division. This year, the native of Leamington, ON has a record of 21-10-1-0 with a 2.63 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and two shutouts.

A NEW SCORING LEADER

